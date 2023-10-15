Port St. Lucie City Council Varys Meeting Times to Better Serve Residents

Port St. Lucie - Saturday October 14, 2023: To accommodate residents and provide more options for attendance, the Port St. Lucie City Council voted to change the 2024 Council meeting schedule.

The Port St. Lucie City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. Regular City Council meetings are currently held on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., while Special City Council meetings are currently held on the third Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m.

The new schedule will change the time of the second Monday of each month to 1:00 p.m. and the fourth Monday of the month to 6:00 p.m., providing residents with an earlier opportunity to participate. Special City Council meetings will now be held on the third Monday of the month at 9:00 a.m. This change is in response to feedback from the community and to accommodate the varying schedules and commitments of the City’s diverse population.

“The expanded meeting schedule reflects the Council's dedication to fostering a more transparent, accessible, and participatory local government,” said Mayor Shannon Martin. “By offering meetings at different times, we aim to create a more inclusive and engaged community, where the voices of all residents are heard and valued.”

For further information about how to watch, comment or participate in City Council meetings, visit https://www.cityofpsl.com/TV or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 772-871-5157.