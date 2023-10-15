St. Lucie County Seeks Public Input on Stormwater Master Plan  

St. Lucie County - Sunday October 15, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Public Works Department is actively updating its Stormwater Master Plan and is seeking public input.

The county’s Stormwater Master Plan is a comprehensive road map for how to manage stormwater runoff and flood risks after heavy and prolonged rainfall events, such as hurricanes and tropical storms, while seeking to maintain water quality in our natural systems, such as the Indian River Lagoon and the St. Lucie River Estuary.

During the planning process, St. Lucie County will host several public information sessions, in-person and online, for county residents, businesses and other interested stakeholders. Community members will have an opportunity to learn more about the field of stormwater management, the five areas in unincorporated St. Lucie County (outside city limits) that are the current focus of the plan, and strategies to protect residents’ safety, property and water quality. It is also an opportunity for the county’s Stormwater Management Team to hear directly from residents about their own experiences and insights to help guide plan development.

The in-person informational sessions are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.



Wednesday, Oct. 25 at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute/Johnson Center, located at 5600 US 1 in Fort Pierce

Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce

Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Paula A. Lewis Branch Library, located at 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

To accommodate all residents throughout the county, there will be online presentations on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Residents can register through the county’s website at: www.stlucieco.gov/stormwaterplan.

The county’s current plan was adopted by the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners in 1992.

“This plan has served us well in the past,” said St. Lucie County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend, “but technology has changed, the population has grown, sea levels continue to rise, and we are constantly learning more about effective stormwater management strategies. It’s time for an update.”

“We welcome public input to help us structure a master plan to better manage stormwater in neighborhoods where we know flooding has been a problem and to protect other neighborhoods from future problems,” added Commissioner Townsend.