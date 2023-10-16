AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fall to a 3-Month Low

Florida - Monday October 16, 2023: Florida gas prices sank to their lowest levels in three months. On Sunday, pump prices averaged $3.33 per gallon, after declining 15 cents last week.

Florida's gas prices have mostly been on a downward trend through the past four weeks. During that time, the state average fell from $3.69/g to $3.33/g.

"The discount at the pump has largely been driven by falling oil prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, the downward trend could stall soon. Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.

The U.S. price of crude oil settled at $87.69 per barrel Friday. That's $4.90 per barrel (6%) more than the week before, but well below the $93/b highs we saw on September 27th. The increase came after The Group of Seven (G7) announced plans to provide financial assistance to Ukraine by tightening sanctions against Russia. The market is also uneasy about the Israel-Gaza conflict. On Sunday night, the price of oil was trending lower in overnight trading.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Naples ($3.49), Tallahassee ($3.45)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Orlando ($3.25)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

