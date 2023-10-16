IRC: In-Person Pick-Up of Vote-By-Mail Ballots Available through November 6

Indian River County - Monday October 16, 2023: Ballots for the November 7 Municipal Elections in Indian River County are in the mail for all voters with a request on file.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. on October 26. Voters who prefer to pick-up a ballot in-person may do so through November 6 at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

A voter may designate someone to pick-up his or her ballot at the Elections Office located at 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach. A designee may only pick-up ballots for immediate family members and two non-immediate family members per election. Designees will need to provide a written, signed request by the voter, a picture I.D., and sign an affidavit provided by the Supervisor of Elections office.

“To view a definitive list of what constitutes an immediate family member, visit VoteIndianRiver.gov/votebymail”, said Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan. “On Election Day, pick-up of vote-by-mail ballots is strictly for emergencies only.”

