Martin County Sheriff's Office Among Those Recognized by DOJ's Southern District for Outstanding Law Enforcement

Martin County - Monday October 16, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was among those recognized by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida as having outstanding law enforcement officers.

MCSO deputies were among 200 law enforcement officers and agencies from throughout southern Florida recognized at two separate awards ceremonies held on October 5 in Miami-Dade County and the other ceremony was held on October 11 in Broward County.

The stellar investigative work by the office’s law enforcement partners makes it possible for the district’s Assistant U.S. Attorneys to file cases charging the gamut of federal crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida handles some of the most important and impactful cases in the nation. Collectively, the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, civil rights violations and hate crimes, violent crime, illegal firearms offenses, bank robbery, public corruption, environmental crimes, national security threats, the broad landscape of financial fraud that plagues our district, and more.

“It takes a village to carry out the mission of the U.S. Department of Justice - to uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights," said U.S. Attorney for the Sothern District Markenzy Lapointe. "The DOJ prosecutors cannot do their jobs alone.”

Officers from the following law enforcement agencies were recognized:

Biscayne Park Police Department, Boca Raton Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), City of Miami Police Department (MPD), FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG), Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General (FHFA-OIG), Florida Office of Financial Regulation, Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD), Hialeah Police Department, Homestead Police Department, Hollywood Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Lauderhill Police Department, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Miami Gardens Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Springs Police Department, Sunny Isles Police Department, Sweetwater Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS), U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and CBP-Office of Intelligence, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA-OCI), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG).