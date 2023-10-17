Fellsmere Police Department: Residents Advised to Beware Following Suspicious Incident

Indian River County- Tuesday October 17, 2023: The Fellsmere Police Department (FPD) is advising area residents to beware following an incident last Friday during which two women sought entry into a private home by trying to convince the owner they were there to test the water.

The Fellsmere Police Department describes the incident as "suspicious."

According to a post on the FPD Facebook page, the two women went to a home in the 100 block of N. Cypress Street around 7 p.m. October 13. They claimed to be from a company that tested water and demanded entry to the home. They were persistent, according to the homeowner who refused to allow them in, and called police.

The homeowner described the two women as being in their 20s, and said the pair were both, “most likely”, Hispanic. After being denied entry, the two women left, calling the homeowner names. They drove away in a black Nissan.

"No legitimate water testing service" would engage customers in that way, states the FPD post, "they would offer proper identification" if they were legitimate.

FPD advises anyone with information about this incident or would like to report a similar incident, to call the FPD non-emergency line at 772-571-1360.