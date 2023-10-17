Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 17, 20923: This coming Saturday, October 21, the city of Port St. Lucie is holding a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful sponsors the event for residents of the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County to safely dispose of hazardous household waste. An ID showing your legal residence in Port St. Lucie is required

The Public Works Complex will serve as the drop-off location. It is located at: 450 SW Thornhill Dr. in Port St. Lucie.

Hazardous household items that are eligible for disposal include bug sprays, computers/electronics, drain cleaners, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs/tubes, fuels, and more. For a full list go to: www.cityofpsl.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event

Residents may bring up to 4 tires, no rims, per vehicle up to 20'' in diameter. Households can dispose of fats, oils, and grease from cooking, frying, and food preparation if they are in containers that hold less than 5 gallons. This service is only available to households, and hazardous waste from commercial, institutional, or agri-business sources will not be accepted. Residents should remain in their vehicles and drive up to the drop-off location, where volunteers will assist with unloading any items for disposal at no cost.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful hosts its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Day in March and October.

During the last Household Hazardous Waste event in March, 21,909 pounds of household hazardous waste were collected from 430 vehicles. That was an increase of 6,375 pounds compared to the previous year's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in October 2022.