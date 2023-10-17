Governor Approves 'The Great Outdoor Initiative' Providing 50% Discounts for Florida State Park Passes and FWC Hunting and Fishing Licenses

Florida - Tuesday October 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has signed Executive Order 23-209 directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to provide significant discounts on annual state park passes and on FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.

The Executive Order, dubbed 'The Great Outdoor Initiative', encourages Floridians to go outdoors and explore Florida's natural resources.

DEP will temporarily offer Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC will be discounting its annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50%.

To learn more about the Great Outdoors Initiative or to purchase your annual park pass and gold sportsman licenses, click here.

“Florida is home to some of the best state parks, waterways and recreational lands in the country, and I encourage all Floridians to get outdoors, experience our extraordinary natural resources and enjoy our fundamental right to hunt and fish,” said Governor DeSantis. “And we are now making it more affordable for families to get outside and enjoy these wonders by offering state park passes and fishing and hunting licenses at sharply discounted rates.”

The discounts are available for three months through Jan. 13, 2024. To learn more about the initiative and to purchase a pass or license,click here.

With 175 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites spanning nearly 800,000 acres and 100 miles of sandy beaches, Florida is the only four-time winner of the Gold Medal honoring the nation’s best park system.

Florida State Parks provided an economic benefit to Florida last fiscal year of over $3.6 billion while supporting more than 50,000 jobs.

Florida State Parks Annual Passes:

*With a 50% discount they are available at the following rates:



Family Annual Pass - $60, plus tax.

Individual Annual Pass - $30, plus tax.

To find a park near you, visit: www.FloridaStateParks.org.

FWC Gold Sportsman Licenses:

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50% and will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:



Annual Gold Sportsman - $50.75.

Five-year Gold Sportsman - $247.75.

Lifetime Sportsman License

Age 4 or younger - $201.50. Ages 5–12 - $351.50. Ages 13 and older - $501.50.



To find more information on fishing and hunting licenses in Florida, visit: MyFWC.com/license/recreational.

October is Florida Greenways and Trails Month

Governor DeSantis also declared October to be Florida Greenways and Trails Month.

DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails coordinates a statewide system of greenways and trails over 9,600 miles long, allowing residents and visitors access to hiking, biking and take advantage of equestrian recreational opportunities on multi-use and off-road surfaces.

To find greenways and trails near you, visit: FloridaDEP.gov/OGT.