The Indian River State College Haunted House Returns!

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 17, 2023: It has been a long-time tradition for students and staff of the Indian River State College Criminal Justice Department to put a little scare into the community, while raising money for scholarships for Criminal Justice students.

This year, the tradition has moved from the Treasure Coast Public Safety Complex to the College’s Massey Campus, in the former Child Development Center at 2415 S. 29th St. in Fort Pierce.

Coordinators promise that this year’s event, “Nightmare at IRSC: The Haunted Daycare,” will be bigger and scarier than ever. The event will be staged Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, and Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, from 6-11 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 each per person, and $5 each for IRSC students who present a valid student I.D. Parking will be provided on S. 30th Street near Building N.

This is the fifth year the Criminal Justice Department has presented this event, and the first time it spans two weekends, said event coordinator Kimberlie Massnick, an Assistant Professor in the Criminal Justice Department. “This is a full horror event,” Massnick said, “so we recommend it to children ages 12 and older, and ask that children under age 16 be accompanied by an adult.” Children younger than 12 may be admitted on a case-by-case basis, after consultation with parents, she said.

Creating and setting up the spectacle involves anywhere from 25 to 75 people, including the actors and performers, Massnick said. They hope to have some food and snack trucks participate, she said.

Attendees may dress in costume if they wish, but for security reasons, full-face masks will not be allowed. Only actors may wear masks.

Last year, the proceeds not only met the goal for scholarships, Massnick said, but the department had enough money to also send nine students to Washington, D.C., for national conferences of the Alpha Phi Sigma, the Criminal Justice Honor Society, and the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. The goal this year is to raise enough to send 20 students to Washington, she said.

For more information about this event email treasurecoasthauntedhouse@gmail.com.