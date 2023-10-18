IRSC: Grand Opening of Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex Planned for November 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 1, 2023: Indian River State College will mark the opening of its Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex on Wednesday, November 1, with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tours and interactive experiences.

The purpose-built 60,000-square-foot structure houses Florida’s newest, most technologically advanced workforce training facility. Here, leading-edge technology and industry-specific training combine for immersive educational experiences in specialized technical career fields, including advanced and additive manufacturing; robotics and smart automation; automotive, aviation and marine technology; welding; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; and more.

The building is named for engineer, inventor and entrepreneur Richard H. Eastman and his family, who gifted $2 million toward its construction. It is additionally supported by local businesses, foundations, families and individuals who champion Indian River State College’s mission to transform lives through high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible.

The Treasure Coast Legislative Delegation touted this world-class facility in Tallahassee, helping the College secure more than $21 million in Capital Outlay funding from 2016 through 2021, and $2 million was secured through a federal Economic Development Administration grant.

For more information about the Grand Opening event or to R.S.V.P., contact Colleen Cornell at 772-462-4786 or ccornell@irsc.edu.

For more information about the facility, contact Michael Schemel at 772-462-7244 or mschemel@irsc.edu.