Martin County Seeks Proposals for Internet Access Solutions in Under Served Areas

Martin County - Wednesday October 18, 2023: Martin County has allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to bring broadband access to central Martin County.

"Based on public feedback, the target service area has little to no available connectivity," said Assistant County Administrator George Stokus. "Utilizing ARPA funds, we're taking efforts to resolve connectivity, beginning in central Martin County. Our goal is to help students, families and businesses — enhancing lives and encouraging economic development,” he continued.

Interested providers can visit www.martin.fl.us/Broadband-Infrastructure to find grant application guidelines. Responders must submit a narrative proposal that outlines their qualifications and ability to meet the grant's goals, objectives, and requirements.

The submission deadline is November 15, 2023. The County is providing total grant awards of $1 million and may issue multiple awards, with the total amount awarded collectively not to exceed $1 million.