MCSO: Fabio Joseph Fonseca Accused of Taking Orders to Steal

WQCS | By WQCS
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
Fabio Joseph Fonseca
MCSO
Fabio Joseph Fonseca
MCSO

Martin County - Wednesday October 18, 2023: Martin County Sheriff deputies arrested 43-year-old Fabio Joseph Fonseca of Deerfield Beach on Monday, accusing him of retail theft and felony drug dealing.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Facebook page, Fonseca told deputies he took orders to steal retail goods for individuals willing to buy stolen items like beauty products, toys, suitcases and other merchandise.

He claimed he had a $300 daily theft quota and drove from county to county stealing the items on his theft list from retail stores, according to the MCSO release.

MCSO

WQCS News
WQCS
