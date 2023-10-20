NHC: Tropical Storm Tammy Could Reach Hurricane Strength as It Passes Near or Over Parts of the Leeward Islands

Florida - Friday October 20, 2023: Tropical Storm Tammy gained some strength overnight and the National Hurricane Center reports it is expected to gain even more strength, possibly even hurricane strength, as it approaches the Leeward Islands, before turning north into the central Atlantic by Sunday.

Information gathered by both NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates that Tammy's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands.

On its current forecast track, the center of Tammy will skirt, or pass over, parts of the Leeward Islands tonight. Saturday it's expected to turn further northwest as it moves north of the most northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Tammy poses no threat to Florida or the rest of the mainland U.S.

Tropical Storm Tammy Intermediate Advisory Number 8A

As of 7 a.m. EST today the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 14-degrees north longitude 58.4-degrees west latitude, about about 90 miles northeast of Barbados.

Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night.

The minimum central pressure based on reconnaissance aircraft data is 1000 millibars or 29.53 inches.

NOAA

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:



Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

>A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Dominica

Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

>A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



Barbados

Martinique

>A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches and warnings could be required later today.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

RAINFALL: Tammy is expected to produce the following amounts of rainfall:



Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches

Northern Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches

British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches

These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands.

SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

NOAA

SUMMARY