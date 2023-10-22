IRC Election Employees Attain National Re-Certification Status

Indian River County - Friday October 20, 2023: Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan, and Chief Deputy Maureen Houssell recently completed their renewal certification as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA).

Across the country, only 1,400 election professions have obtained CERA certification.

CERA designations are offered through the National Association of Election Officials. The certification is accredited through Auburn University and covers topics ranging from election planning and management to ethics and election laws.

The mission of the National Association of Election Officials is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting.

Swan and Houssell recently traveled to Orlando, to attend the 38th Annual National Election Center Conference. Attendance at the conference and completion of the Election Reform Policy Developments course were requirements for CERA certification renewal.

“Continuing education in all areas of elections administration leads to enhancement of skills and opportunities to discover new technology, plus networking opportunities,” said Supervisor Swan.