Treasure Coast Food Bank Kicks Off Holiday Season with Pack the House

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 22, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank will kick off holiday preparations again this year by packing 15,000 holiday meal boxes. The 9th Annual Pack the House takes place Oct. 20 and 21 at Treasure Coast Food Bank, with hundreds of volunteers packing ‘round the clock.

It’s one of several activities Treasure Coast Food Bank is planning to ensure that everyone can share in a traditional holiday meal this year as inflation continues to stress household budgets.

“The holiday season is especially difficult for people who struggle to make ends meet, and this year with the high cost of food and other necessities, we have many more people struggling and seeking help,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “This holiday season, one in four people don’t always know where their next meal will come from, and we’re asking everyone to give thanks by giving to neighbors in need through a donation or by volunteering.”

Help people in need by making a cash donation. A $50 donation provides a full holiday meal for a family of four. Visit https://stophunger.org/holidaymeals to donate. Treasure Coast Food Bank will also be collecting frozen turkeys to include in holiday meals. Anyone wanting to donate a frozen turkey can drop it off at Treasure Coast Food Bank’s headquarters at 401 Angle Road in Fort Pierce, anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We strive to ensure that everybody on the Treasure Coast has the opportunity to share a holiday meal, regardless of what they’re facing in their lives,” Cruz said. “In the upcoming weeks before Thanksgiving, we’ll provide holiday food boxes to our 300 partner agencies to distribute to people in need. We’ll also use our Mobile Distributions to provide families with holiday food boxes so they can prepare their own traditional holiday meals.”

Join the hundreds of volunteers who will assemble the holiday meal boxes by participating in a 3-hour packing shift during two exciting days full of music, fun-themed shifts, local food and helping neighbors in need. Volunteers will help build holiday meal boxes for children, families and seniors who are facing hunger.

The 9th Annual Pack the House event is presented by A-1 Industries and Walmart Supply Chain. Additional sponsors include Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, TD Bank, Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey and Fronrath, and others.

To find out more about ways to help or to sign up to volunteer, visit: stophunger.org/events.