USACE - Okeechobee Waterway - Route 2 Closed Due to Vegetation in the Channel at Torrey Island

Florida - Monday October 23, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a Notice to Navigation that the Route 2 navigation channel of the Okeechobee Waterway is closed due to vegetation in the channel at Torrey Island.

For up to date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 AM to 5 PM at:



St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 AM to 9:30 PM)

View this notice on the USACE website at: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Notices-to-Navigation/Notice-to-Navigation-2023-009-Okeechobee-Waterway-Route-2-closed-due-to-vegetation-in-the-channel-at-Torrey-Island/.