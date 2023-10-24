MCSO: Flight School Student Sumebh Sing Accused of Vandalizing 10 Aircraft After Being Denied a Solo Flight

Martin County - Tuesday October 24, 2023: Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a flight school student Sumebh Singh on accusations that he vandalized a number of airplanes at Treasure Coast Flight School located at Whitham Field Airport in Stuart.

The 23-year old Singh is a student from India. According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Facebook page, he reportedly became angry after school instructors would not allow him to take a solo flight.

School officials called the Sheriff's Office after they said they saw Singh on video going from plane to plane causing damage to each aircraft. The throttle's on some of the planes were among the components that were tampered with.

A total of 10 aircraft were affected and they have been grounded while mechanics examine them to determine the full extent of damage, and what repairs are necessary.

Singh was arrested at Whitman Field and charged with felony criminal mischief. Additional charges are possible.

