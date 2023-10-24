Railroad Crossing in Indian River County to Close for Track Maintenance

Indian River County - Tuesday October 24, 2023: Brightline will conduct track maintenance work at the Sebastian Blvd. railroad crossing in Sebastian starting tomorrow, Wednesday October 25. The work requires a full closure of the crossing.

The full road closure will take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the crossing will remain closed until Monday, October 30, or until the work is done.

Sebastian – Railroad Crossing Detour Information

• Eastbound Sebastian Blvd. traffic will be directed to travel north on Roseland Rd. to US-1 and travel south on US-1 to access Sebastian Blvd.

• Westbound Sebastian Blvd. traffic will be directed to travel north on US-1 to Roseland Rd. and travel south on Roseland Rd. to access Sebastian Blvd.

Motorists proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits and other signage.

For more information visit the Brightline website.