Seven Appointed to the the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors

Florida - Tuesday October 24, 2023: Governor DeSantis announced the appointment of Ryan Goertzen and Darcy “D.C.” Reeves and the reappointment of Joe Marino, Melvin “Mel” Ponder, Laurie Sallarulo, Robert Salonen, and Representative Dana Trabulsy to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors.

Ryan Goertzen - Goertzen is the Vice President of Workforce Development for AAR Corporation. He is the President of Choose Aerospace and the Vice Chair of the Rockford Workforce Connection. Goertzen earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Darcy “D.C.” Reeves - Reeves is the Mayor of the City of Pensacola. Previously, he was the Owner and Founder of R&R of Pensacola and the Chief Entrepreneur Officer for the Spring Entrepreneur Hub. He is the former Chair of Visit Pensacola and was designated as the Emerging Leader of the Year in 2021 by the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce. Reeves earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies and sport management from Florida State University.

Joe Marino - Marino is the Executive Director of Veterans Florida. He is a veteran of the United States Army and previously served as the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Florida Defense Contractors Association and the Florida League of Defense Contractors. Marino earned his bachelor’s degree in management and engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Laurie Sallarulo - Sallarulo is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Junior Achievement of South Florida. She is currently appointed to and serves on the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocational Rehabilitation Board of Directors. She is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, and the Six Pillars Initiative in Broward. Sallarulo earned her bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from the University of Albany.

Melvin “Mel” Ponder - Ponder is an Okaloosa County Commissioner, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Business Empowered, Inc., and the Government Affairs Director for the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. He served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2016 to 2020. Ponder earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University.

Robert Salonen - Salonen is the Director of Government Affairs of the Florida Institute of Technology. Previously, he was the Director of Business Development for the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast and currently serves on the Palm Bay Business Improvement District. Salonen earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and his master’s degree in public administration from the Florida Institute of Technology

Dana Trabulsy -Trabulsy is a Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Treasure Coast Business Summit and All Things Treasure Coast. She currently represents District 84 in the Florida House of Representatives. Trabulsy currently attends Indian River State College to further her education and is a member of the Place of Hope Advisory Board.