The St. Lucie County Safety Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary April 27th at Clover Park

The Fun Run

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 24, 2023: The St. Lucie County Safety Festival will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th, 2024.

This event was created to bring the community together and showcase all those who keep St. Lucie County safe.

This unique event brings multiple First Responder agencies together in one location to show off their capabilities, interact with the public, and keep them informed on everything that is happening.

This year’s event will continue to feature live demonstrations, Touch-A-Truck, giveaways, static displays, plenty of safety information, free kids zones, bounce houses and face painting. Attendees will be able to interact with local First Responders, ask questions, check out their equipment and learn about each organization.

A Fun Run for Education is also planned for the third year. This event is sponsored by the Education Foundation and raises money for public school students and teachers. The run is open to the public.

For vendor or sponsorship information, please call (772) 337-0049 or visit: slcsafetyfest.com. Clover park is located at 31 Piazza Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986. Follow (like us) on Facebook at St. Lucie County Safety Festival or SLC Safety Festival.