Three New Judges Appointed, One to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court, One to the Duval County Court, and One to the Polk County Court

Florida - Wednesday October 25 2023: Governor DeSantis has made three new judicial appointments, one to the Second Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Duval County Court, and one to the Polk County Court.

Lance Neff, of Tallahassee, to serve as Judge on the Second Judicial Circuit Court - Neff has served as the General Counsel for the Florida Department of Corrections since 2020. He also currently serves as the Chief of Military Justice for the Florida Army National Guard. Previously, he served as Senior Assistant Attorney General for the Florida Office of the Attorney General. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University and juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law. Neff fills the judicial vacancy created by the passing of Judge Carroll.

James Nealis, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Duval County Court - Nealis has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit since 2015. Previously, he was an Associate at the Law Office of Harris Brown. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctor from Regent Law School. Nealis fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Sacks.

Anne Gibson, of Winter Haven, to serve as Judge on the Polk County Court - Gibson has served as the Director of Legal Affairs for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Previously, she served as a Senior Assistant County Attorney for the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Gibson fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Rafool.