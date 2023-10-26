Congressman Frost: $106 Million in Federal Funds Now Available to Help Lower Air Conditioning Costs for Floridians

Florida - Thursday October 26, 2023: Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost today announced that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP is making $106 million available to qualified low income Florida residents to help them pay their energy bills.

Frost is a freshman Democrat in Congress who represents the Orlando area.



Administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the money is meant to help working Floridians and low-income families pay their home cooling bills in the summer and heating costs this winter. The money can also help seniors and others pay for the cost of weatherproof their homes to make them more energy efficient.

Individuals interested in applying for LIHEAP can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at: 1-866-674-6327.

In a news release Frost said the funding comes after he sent a letter earlier this year calling for increased funding for LIHEAP to provide states in the South with the resources they need to help families pay their electricity bills.

“Florida families should never have to choose between living in extreme heat or putting food on the table," said Congressman Frost, "but that’s exactly the choice too many working people are facing in our state,”