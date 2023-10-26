Four Appointed to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

Florida - Wednesday October 26, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed four people to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

Amelia Hill - Hill is the Warden of the Madison Correctional Institute. She currently serves as a member of the American Corrections Association, the Florida Sheriffs Association, and the North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents. Hill earned her bachelor’s degree from Warner Southern University.

Skott Jensen - Jensen is an Administrator of the Lake County Detention Center. He is a veteran of the United States Army and serves as a member of the Florida Sheriffs Association and an assessor for the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. Jensen earned his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University.

William Smith - Smith is a Master Trooper for the Florida Highway Patrol. He currently serves as the Vice President of Legislative Affairs for the Florida Police Benevolent Association. Smith graduated from the Florida Highway Patrol Academy.

Melanie Bevan, PhD - Bevan is the Chief of Police for the Bradenton Police Department. She is the Secretary Treasurer of the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Bevan earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo College, her master’s degree in public administration from Troy University, and her doctorate in organizational leadership from Argosy University.