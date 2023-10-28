A Tropical Flock of Avian Avatars on Display at McKee Tropical Garden from November 1

McKee Botanical Garden

McKee Botanical Garden

Vero Beach - Saturday October 28, 2023: McKee Botanical Garden's newest exhibition is: A Tropical Flock of Avian Avatars, by The Myth Makers: Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein.

The exhibit features ten monumental and environmentally friendly bird sculptures created from bamboo and other mixed media. Each unique Avian Avatar in the Tropical Flock was made specifically for McKee.

These majestic birds will grace McKee’s tropical landscape from November 1 through April 28, 2024. The sculptures are designed to attract, captivate, and inspire the imaginations of all who encounter them.

Made from natural materials, (bamboo and wood, plus a variety of recycled, repurposed, and reused materials that evoke the feeling of feathers, these site-specific sculptures are interactive and accessible. Their monumental scale and site specificity invite visitors to experience the sculptures by walking through them, resting in them, or running playfully through them. The sculptures engage viewers with their impressive scale, unique fabrication techniques and compelling visual appeal.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this unique environmentally friendly exhibition this season,” said Marketing & Events Manager, Connie Cotherman. The historic gardens at McKee include a bamboo glade from the 1930s on the Main Jungle Trail. Along the Bamboo Trail, there are numerous recently planted varieties of bamboo including Guadua bamboo from South America. This timber grade bamboo was used to build the Bamboo Pavilion at McKee, the first hurricane engineered bamboo structure in the United States.

“We are very excited about the ideas we generated for McKee Botanical Garden during our site visit. We enjoyed learning about the history and unique botanical environment that McKee has preserved. We have never been to such a wonderful and unique place”, said Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein.

About the Artists

The Myth Makers: Donna Dodson & Andy Moerlein are a two-artist team who make site-specific monumental works of art. The collaboration between Andy Moerlein and Donna Dodson is born from a mutual love of the wild. Moerlein takes inspiration from events in the natural world that leave visual marks which strike a narrative chord in the artist. Dodson takes inspiration from the mysterious nature of animals that spark her imagination. Storytelling and community are an important aspect of their design process. Their projects frequently incorporate workshops, public talks, or onsite building with volunteers. Together this dynamic duo has compiled more than 50 projects internationally and have received multiple national awards and recognitions.

McKee Botanical Garden

McKee Botanical Garden is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and enhance a historic garden in a unique tropical setting for the education, enjoyment, and enrichment of all. McKee Botanical Garden is located at 350 US Highway 1 in Vero Beach.

For more information, visit www.mckeegarden.org.

Admission: $15 Adults, $13 Seniors (65+)/Youth (13-17), $10 Children (2-12). McKee members and children under 2 free.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday (10 am – 5 pm) | Sunday (12 pm – 5 pm). The last admission is at 4 pm. The Children’s Garden closes at 4:30 pm. The Garden is closed on Mondays and major holidays.

