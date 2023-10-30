AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rose 10-Cents Last Week to $3.32 a Gallon

Florida - October 30, 2023: Florida gas prices increased last week, but are moving lower once again. After tying the 2023-low of $3.22 per gallon last Monday, the state average shot up 10 cents to $3.32 per gallon, by Wednesday. The increase was in response to the rise in crude oil prices, which occurred two weeks ago.

Fortunately, crude oil prices fell last week, and gas prices are doing the same. Florida's state average declined 4 cents per gallon, Friday-Sunday. The state average was $3.29 per gallon on Sunday. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view today's daily average price.

The U.S. price of crude settled at $85.54 per barrel. That's down $3.21 per barrel (-4%) from the week before. Gasoline futures declined 6 cents.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Naples ($3.35), Tallahassee ($3.34)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.06), Crestview-Fort Walton ($3.09), Panama City ($3.18)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

