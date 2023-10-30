NWS Melbourne - High Rip Current and Small Craft Advisories Remain in Effect for the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Monday October 30, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has extended last week's High Rip Current Advisory into this week, through tonight for the Martin, St. Lucie and Treasure Coast shorelines.

The risk of life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Entering the ocean is strongly discouraged.

In addition, a small craft remains in effect today. Mariners should exercise caution across the local Atlantic waters south of the Volusia-Brevard county line.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

WHAT - Dangerous rip currents.

WHERE - Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

WHEN - Through late tonight

IMPACTS - Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water

BE PREPARED

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and

piers.

Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the ocean today is not advised.