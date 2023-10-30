St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade - Saturday December 9

St. Lucie County - Monday October 30, 2023: The St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade welcomes all Treasure Coast and visiting boaters to ‘light ‘em up’ for this much anticipated annual holiday tradition.

The parade takes place Saturday December 9. It is free to take part and registration is now open. To register for the Christmas Boat Parade go to www.miatc.com/christmas-boat-parades.

WHEN: Saturday, December 9

START TIME: 6:00 pm

WHERE: The NEW PARADE ROUTE for the 2023 parade is > Boats will meet at the Red Day Beacon 188 off FP City Marina; head north under the South Bridge; travel East down the channel toward Jetty Park; turn 180 degrees in front of the Square Grouper Tiki Bar; travel Westward back down the Inlet; parades ends when the last boat reaches the Turning Basin, north of the Fort Pierce South Causeway Bridge. A new route map will be distributed closer to the parade date. Boats are expected to form a line behind a lead patrol boat and operate at no wake speed throughout the duration of the event. Boats must also complete the parade route to be eligible for a prize.

(Note: the route may change due to weather conditions. The safety of our participants is our priority.)

The best St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade viewing sites are at the public beaches and public walkways along Seaway Drive and the restaurants facing the Inlet along Seaway Drive. The parade will begin in front of the Fort Pierce Yacht Club and the FP City Marina in the ICW channel but will be further from shore at this location.

For more information and updates, go to www.miatc.com/christmas-boat-parades and will be posted on the new ‘St Lucie County Christmas Boat Show’ Facebook Page. Don’t forget to LIKE, FOLLOW, PIN the page, and make it a FAVORITE too!