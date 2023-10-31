Fort Pierce Police Arrest Two Men at the Sunset Inn on Multiple Drug Charges

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 31, 2023: 38-year-old Billy Delhomme and 22-year-old Brandon C. Smith have been arrested on multiple drug charges after Fort Pierce Police detectives and officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant on a room at the Sunset Inn last Friday afternoon.

The search warrant was issued after an investigation produced evidence of possible drug activity at the motel, according to a news release from the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD).

Inside the room authorities seized:



2 grams of Ecstasy

2.4 grams of crack cocaine

5.4 grams of methamphetamine

0.1 gram of fentanyl

0.8 grams of powder cocaine

0.7 grams of MDPV

scales and drug paraphernalia.

Delhomme and Smith were both charged with two counts of Cocaine Possession With Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Sell, Possession of Synthetic Narcotics With Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing Police Serving/Executing a Search Warrant.

This investigation remains open and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Chris Guadagno at 772-467-6872 or email him at cguadagno@fppd.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.