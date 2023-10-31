St. Lucie County Cancels Code Compliance Meeting for Nov. 1; TVC Public Workshop Will Continue as Scheduled

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 31, 2023: Due to the ongoing network issues St. Lucie County is experiencing, the Code Compliance Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. has been canceled. However, county staff is still able to move forward with the Public Input Workshop on the Towns, Villages, and Countryside (TVC) of the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Commission Chambers of the County Administration Complex, located at 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Residents and businesses with items on the Code Compliance Meeting for Nov. 1 will be contacted about when their items will be rescheduled.

Facilitated by the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, the TVC public input workshop is designed to get feedback from residents, landowners, planning consultants, businesses and developers on the county’s Towns, Villages, and Countryside (TVC) component of the land development code. Adopted in 2002, the TVC established a development framework that encourages a sustainable settlement pattern that preserves the rural character of St. Lucie County, protects and enhances the natural environment and increases the quality of life for residents and businesses. The TVC overlay applies to areas in northwestern St. Lucie County.

The Public Safety Department has is opening the Public Information Lines to address questions and concerns from the public about what services are being impacted. The Public Information Line is: 772-460-HELP or 772-460-4357. St. Lucie County’s Public Information Lines will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until our network is restored.

Information will also be share through St. Lucie County’s social media channels at @Stluciegov.

