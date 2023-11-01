AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Donation Supports New IRSC School of Nursing

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday November 1, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has named an educational space in its new School of Nursing in recognition of a recent contribution from AmeriHealth Caritas Florida. The donation underscores the Medicaid managed care plan’s mission to help people get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by helping to strengthen the state’s health care workforce.

IRSC recently revealed the transformation of more than 50,521 square feet over two buildings on its Pruitt Campus into high-tech nursing classrooms and simulated clinical settings. The project doubles the capacity of the IRSC nursing program, improving access to nursing careers for students and addressing local and state health care staffing needs. IRSC School of Nursing students began the fall 2023 semester in these immersive learning environments.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida proudly joined IRSC, along with State Senator Gayle Harrell and other state and local elected officials as well as community and business leaders at the facility’s grand opening.

“We are proud to support Indian River State College’s new, impressive nursing school facility and its efforts to train more health care workers in our state,” said Melody Bonomo, market president of AmeriHealth Caritas Florida. “This endeavor is an all-around win as it will help to support Florida’s health care workforce and also help to open up rewarding careers in health care for dedicated individuals.”

The AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Medication and Nutrition Preparation Room is part of a nearly 12,000-square-foot high-fidelity simulation center—an 11-bed simulated nursing unit replete with a surgical suite, labor and delivery rooms, pediatric rooms, medical/surgical rooms, emergency room/ICU room, nursing stations, home-health suite and more.

“We are deeply grateful to AmeriHealth Caritas Florida for supporting our commitment to transform lives by offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education,” said Dr. Patricia Gagliano, dean of the IRSC School of Nursing.

For more information on the IRSC School of Nursing or to support its programs, contact Annabel Robertson, Associate Vice President of Institutional Advancement and IRSC Foundation, at 772-217-7622 or arobertson1@irsc.edu.

IRSC From left, AmeriHealth representatives Armando Sanchez-Aballi, Andrea Metcoff, and Ashley Woody, along with IRSC Dean of Nursing Patricia Gagliano.

About AmeriHealth Caritas Florida

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida operates as a Medicaid managed care plan through Florida’s Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program, serving enrollees living in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s strength lies in its ability to foster collaboration among network providers in order to facilitate optimal health outcomes for members. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasfl.com.