Law Enforcement Leaders Urge Floridians to Be on Alert

Boynton Beach - Thursday November 2, 2023: Attorney General Ashley Moody, Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, and other law enforcement leaders from south Florida held a news conference in Boynton Beach Thursday to urge Floridians to be on alert.

They cited what they said is the increased threat faced by state residents following the October 7th terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

"We are united in saying that we need to talk to you about being on guard, and being alert. This is serious," said Attorney General Moody. "While we don't want to raise an alarm unnecessarily. We do want Floridians to be diligent. If you see something suspicious, say something."

The Attorney General mentioned a recent incident at the Capital building in Tallahassee where a man, posing as a construction worker, breached security, and gained entrance. The foreman at the work site however noticed he didn't belong and notified Capital Security police who arrested the man for trespassing.

FDLE Commissioner Glass spoke about another incident.

“Earlier this week FDLE agents, as part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested a Sarasota man after receiving a tip that he was threatening a Rabbi and Jewish facility," said Glass. "Reporting suspicious activity saves lives. Take a moment to review the suspicious activity indicators and “If You See Something, Say Something.”

Some things to look out for include:



Unusual situations, such as a vehicle parked in an odd or prohibited location, or someone acquiring large quantities of items like cell phones, timers or toxic materials;

Items like packages, backpacks or luggage left unattended;

Damage to security devices, for example cameras, perimeter fencing or lighting; and

Prolonged observation and unusual photography of a building, bridge or structure by a suspicious person.

Attorney General Moody encourages Floridians to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling 855-FLA-SAFE or dial **TIPS on you mobile phone. It's a new statewide program that allows citizens to anonymously report crime and collect rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

As always, in case of an emergency, call 911.