NWS Melbourne - High Surf and Rip Current Warnings in Effect for the Treasure and Space Coasts

Treasure Coast - Thursday November 2, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a High Surf Advisory and a High Rip Current Risk warning for both the Treasure and Space Coasts.

The High Rip Current Risk warning remains in effect through late Friday night. The High Surf Advisory runs through 4 a.m. Friday morning.

* WHAT: For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet in the surf zone.

* WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard County and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands.

* WHEN: For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 4 a.m. Friday morning.

* IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* PRECAUTIONS: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers.

Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.