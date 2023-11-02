United Way’s Powered By Purpose Series Launched with a “Meet the Funders” Event

Vero Beach - Saturday November 4, 2023: United Way of Indian River County recently held a gathering that brought together local funders and nonprofit professionals in an effort to identify grant opportunities available to nonprofits.

The inaugural installment of the Powered by Purpose series was hosted at the Northern Trust and aptly named "Meet the Funders." The event provided a forum for grantors to articulate the vital information they seek from potential grantees as funding organizations. It also offered nonprofit entities the chance to identify funding avenues that resonate with their mission and the communities they serve.

This six-part series is designed to empower participants with a deeper understanding of critical issues, collaborative opportunities, available resources, and pathways for active involvement.

"Our objective was to foster a forum where diverse perspectives could converge in a vibrant exchange of ideas," said Meredith Egan, CEO of United Way of Indian River County. "We aim to bridge the gap between unmet needs and the remarkable wealth and generosity that thrive within our community. By doing so, we can optimally allocate resources to enhance the overall quality of life for every resident of Indian River."

The event saw an impressive turnout of funders, collectively representing a substantial commitment of over $20 million in support for local organizations. These funders comprised a mix of public and private supporters, including notable entities like Grand Harbor Community Outreach, Inc., Indian River County Hospital District, Impact 100, Indian River Club Head Heart and Hands, Indian River Community Foundation, Indian River County’s Children’s Services Advisory Council, John's Island Community Service League, Johns Island Foundation, and Quail Valley Charities.

Following each funder's presentations, event attendees were provided the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with the funders, enabling them to seek clarification on eligibility and establish valuable connections. The event strengthened the bond between philanthropists and the pertinent concerns and needs of the local nonprofit sector, facilitating more effective and strategic charitable giving.

To learn more about United Way’s funding opportunities, please contact Deana Shatley at (772) 567-8900, ext. 114, or Deana.Shatley@unitedwayirc.org.