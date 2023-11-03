NWS Melbourne - High Rip Current Risk Remains in Effect Through Late Tonight

Treasure Coast - Friday November 3, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has extended the High Rip Current Risk for the Treasure and Space Coasts through late this Friday night.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and

Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

* WHEN: Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.