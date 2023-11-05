Jensen Beach's All Saints’ Episcopal Church to Celebrate 125 Years of Service

All Saints' Episcopal Church

Jensen Beach - Sunday, November 5, 2023: All Saints’ Episcopal Church, in Jensen Beach, the longest continuously operating church in Martin County, will be celebrating 125 years of service th anniversary.

The congregation began meeting in 1894. In 1897 Charles and Mary Racey, gave five acres to build a church and cemetery in Waveland, now part of Jensen Beach. On December 5, 1898, the cornerstone was laid, and the Right Reverend William Crane Gray, Missionary Bishop of South Florida, consecrated the new church building on February 19, 1899.

Over the years, a fellowship hall was built, the church building was moved in 1963, and the church expanded in 1979 and 1994, to meet the needs of a growing congregation. Today, Rev. Dr. Anthony B. Holder is the spiritual leader of All Saints’.

Special services will commemorate the anniversaries of the Church on December 3, 2023, and the dedication of the building on February 18, 2024. A quasquicentennial gala is planned for January 20, 2024. And a commemorative 5K Run, Walk, and Roll race will be held on February 24 next year.

“The little Church on the Hill with a BIG Heart” offers Christian formation programs for children and adults, free summer Vacation Bible School for children in the community, and scholarships for college bound local youth, making it the only faith - based group in the area to do so. Each year, a number of community fellowship events are held, including a Holly Fair, an Antique Car Show and Barbecue, a Pancake Supper, a Tea Party, and Musical Bingo.

All Saints’ engages in additional outreach ministry to the community, including a sewing program that makes quilts for abused and neglected children and financial assistance to assist members of the community and the church in cases of emergencies through its TRUE Fund. The Thrift Shop also serves as a place for the community to purchase quality goods at inexpensive prices. During the COVID-19 pandemic, three vaccination clinics were held for the benefit of the community. The congregation embraces its’ vision to “Live like Jesus - Love God and All People.”

All Saints’ services are livestreamed every Sunday on YouTube and Facebook. Weekly Bible Study classes are online via ZOOM and include persons throughout the country and the world. The church is in the process of building a new church app, and a more modernized website.

All Saints' Episcopal Church All Saints' Episcopal Church in 1949, knocked off kilter by a hurricane

For more information, go to allsaintsjensenbeach.org or contact the office at 2303 N.E. Seaview Drive, Jensen Beach, at info@allsaintsjensenbeach.org or at 772-334-0610.