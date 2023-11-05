Visiting Nurse Association of Vero Beach Qualifies as a Level Four Partner of ‘We Honor Veterans’

VNA

Vero Beach - Sunday November 5, 2023: The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) has announced that it has qualified as a Level Four partner of the 'We Honor Veterans' program.

The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides home healthcare services throughout Indian River County. VNA service include Medicare-reimbursed and private-duty nursing; home health aides; physical, speech and occupational therapy; in-home companions; and personal transportation.

The 'We Honor Veterans' program is a service provided by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). 'We Honor Veterans' recognizes the unique needs of America’s Veterans and their families and works with community hospice providers, including the VNA, to offer the best end-of-life care for our selfless Veterans who have given so much to our country.

There are five levels of the We Are Veterans Program. The VNA recently qualified as a Level Four partner by educating newly hired VNA associates about the Hospice Veteran Partnership Program, a key part of We Honor Veterans, as well as additional information about the VA, Veteran benefits and a link to the We Honor Veterans informational and promotional video.

In addition, VNA identified the importance of asking every hospice patient of their veteran status. Research has shown that approximately 25 % of patients were not asked about their military service, according to their caregivers who took the survey after their loved one passed away. To ensure this question will always be asked, VNA has implemented an interdisciplinary performance improvement plan that includes it.

By identifying veterans nearing end of life, the VNA is better able to accompany and guide them and their families toward a more peaceful ending. And, for those with special needs related to their military service, combat experience or other traumatic events, it is the VNA's mission to provide the tools they need to support them with dignity and compassion.