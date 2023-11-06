AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fall to a New 2023 Low

Florida - Monday November 6, 2023: Over the past week Florida gas prices plummeted to their lowest levels of the year.

Sunday's state average was $3.17 per gallon. That's 5 cents less than the previous low, originally set back in March.

"Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week."

"The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop," Jenkins continued. "Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there's an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies."

Florida's state average declined 12 cents per gallon last week. It's down 68 cents from the this year's high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August.

The price of U.S. crude settled at $80.51 per barrel on Friday. That's $5 per barrel (6%) less than the week before. Gasoline futures also declined 11 cents, for a combined discount of 17 cents per gallon through two weeks.

Visit Gasprices.AAA.comto view the latest gas price average.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), Tallahassee ($3.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.00), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Orlando ($3.07)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

