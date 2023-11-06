Indian River State College Charter High Schools Are Now Accepting Applications for the 2024-2025 School Year

Martin County - Monday November 6, 2023: Students looking for a small high school environment with multiple opportunities to earn college credit and industry certifications—as early as their first year—should look no further than Indian River State College charter high schools. Located in Martin County and organized in partnership with the Martin County School District, the College’s two charter high schools—Clark Advanced Learning Center in Stuart and Indiantown High School in Indiantown—offer a rigorous and robust selection of academic and career technical education (CTE) courses.

The application window for both schools opened on November 1. Admission requirements and applications are online at the schools’ websites: www.clarkadvancedlearningcenter.org and indiantownhs.irsc.edu.

Clark Advanced Learning Center—a public charter high school for sophomores, juniors, and seniors—is among the top-scoring Treasure Coast schools and the top 20 high schools in all of Florida. Located on the Indian River State College Chastain Campus is Stuart, Clark is consistently rated a Grade “A” school by the State of Florida, recognized as a High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education, and was named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Top High Schools for 2023. Clark is currently celebrating its 20th year serving Martin County.

Indiantown High School is a new, technologically advanced public charter school focusing on college preparedness and career workforce education. Located in a state-of-the-art, 60,000-square-foot building on Southwest Citrus Boulevard, the school for grades 9 through 12 integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or higher education upon graduation. In addition to eight core-content classrooms, the school features specialized lab spaces housing academies in Manufacturing and Production Technologies, Entrepreneurship, Marketing and Business Management, Digital Media/Multimedia Design and Medicine and Biotechnology, where students can earn work-ready industry certifications in their chosen field.

Students at both schools can earn college credits for free while pursuing their high school diplomas through Dual Enrollment at IRSC. Highly motivated students may complete their Associate’s Degree while still in high school, then enter the workforce or transfer to college as a junior.

In addition to academic achievement, students participate in various community service projects, internships and other real-world experiences that connect learning to their future goals.

Information sessions for prospective students are forthcoming.