VIDEO: Martin County Fire and Rescue Calls Off Search for Missing 17-Year-Old in Waters Off Sea Turtle Beach; MCSO and Others Continue Effort

Martin County - Monday November 6, 2023: At noon today, Martin County Fire and Rescue (MCFR) called off their search for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing in the waters off Sea Turtle Beach in Jensen Beach this morning. Martin County Sheriff deputies and others were continuing the search effort as of mid-day.

The missing swimmer has been identified by the Martin County Sheriff's office as 17-year old Nick Lovensen Alincy of Ft. Pierce. A witness said it appeared that Nick got caught up in rough surf during an early morning swim off Sea Turtle Beach, and he was pulled further out into the water.

Over the course of a four-and-a-half hour search, MCFR lifeguards deployed all terrain vehicles, jet skis, and conducted parallel line searches for the missing teen. But their effort ended "with no result," according to a post on the MCFR Facebook page. The rough ocean conditions made a dive search extremely difficult, and the MCFR team had to exit the water, states the Facebook post.

The search effort has now been turned over to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The MCSO remains on scene and is continuing the search. Their dive team, their helicopter and marine units continue the effort. Marine units from FWC, and the Coast Guard reportedly remain on the scene also. Private vessels have also joined the search.

"The conditions of the ocean are extremely challenging and are getting worse throughout the day," states an updated post on the MCSO Facebook page. "But we will do whatever we can, as long as we can to try (and) locate Nick."

The below photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, is a picture of Nick taken this morning.