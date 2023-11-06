SFWMD: Tidal Outlook for November 6 through November 13

Treasure Coast - Monday November 6, 2023: Higher tidal levels are anticipated along South Florida's east coast through Wednesday, November 8 due to wind-generated swells.

As a result, minor coastal flooding is possible at high tide in Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. These swells do not pose a flooding concern for South Florida's west coast.

Next week's New Moon may increase the risk of minor coastal flooding along portions South Florida's east coast.

If conditions warrant, additional updates may be issued throughout the forecast period.

View the weekly Tidal Outlook HERE.

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023.

September 13-15 (New Moon)

September 26-October 4 (Full Moon)

October 14-19 (New Moon)

October 24-November 2 (Full Moon)

November 11-17 (New Moon)

November 24-29 (Full Moon)

The weekly Tidal Outlook Forecast is published every Monday. It reports on wind strength and direction and ocean current conditions that can cause tides to occur higher or lower than predicted at certain locations.

