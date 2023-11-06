Temporary Water Outage Scheduled for Tuesday November 7 at 8PM for St. Lucie County Utilities Customers on North Hutchinson Island  

North Hutchinson Island - Monday November 6, 2023: St. Lucie County Utilities customers on North Hutchinson island will experience a temporary water outage on Tuesday, Nov. 7, starting at 8 p.m. as crews relocate a water main for the new bridge construction.

The interruption of service impacts roughly 800 customers and is expected to last eight hours.

Once water service has been restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect for any water used for drinking or cooking. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

If you have any questions, please contact St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.