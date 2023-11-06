USACE: Notice to Navigation - Route # 2 Closure Re-Instated

Okeechobee County - Monday November 6, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advises that Route #2 along the Okeechobee Waterway near the South Bay boat ramp and the Torrey Island Bridge is closed again.

It was just re-opened last Thursday after vegetation that had been clogging the waterway was removed. But within a day it became clogged with vegetation again.

A Notice to Navigation issued this past Friday states that Torrey Island Bridge operations reported that changes in the weather caused the vegetation in the channel at Torrey Island to return and boats are being turned away.

Unfortunately, as a result, the Notice to Navigation 2023-09, Okeechobee Waterway - Route 2 closure due to vegetation in the channel at Torrey Island, has been reinstated.