ManateeFest at the Manatee Center Saturday, November 11

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 8, 2023: The Manatee Center host ManateeFest this coming Saturday, November 11th during which they will also celebrate the 27th Birthday of their beloved mascot - Manatee Moe.

ManateeFest will be a fun day for the whole family to connect with remarkable organizations that partner with the Manatee Center to ensure the well-being of the manatees and their habitat, along with exciting activities, games, face painting, demonstrations, and, of course, delicious birthday cake.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

The event also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness and promote the protection of manatees and their habitat. It also serves as a reminder that November as Manatee Awareness Month.

Since its establishment 27 years ago on October 26, 1996, the Manatee Center has been a prominent tourist attraction, along the Indian River Lagoon and Moore's Creek in downtown Fort Pierce. The Manatee Center serves to educate the community about the importance of safeguarding manatees and ensuring the preservation of the Indian River Lagoon, one of the most diverse estuaries in North America.

The Manatee Center is located at 480 N. Indian River Drive, downtown Fort Pierce.

For more information contact the Manatee Center at 772-429-6266 or via email at manatee@manateeeducationcenter.org. You may also visit our website at www.manateeeducationcenter.org.