Port St. Lucie - Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday November 8, 2023: The city of Port St. Lucie will hold its annual Veterans Day at 11 a.m. this Saturday, November 11 at Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony will honor and celebrate the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

The City of Port St. Lucie is organizing a Veterans Day ceremony to express our gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway, Port St. Lucie.

Why: The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park, Port St. Lucie, featuring guest speakers, including veterans, who will share their personal stories and experiences. The ceremony will also include a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and an armed forces medley by the Port St. Lucie Community Band, a rifle salute, a rendition of taps, and more.

Notable figures attending the Veterans Day ceremony will include Councilman David Pickett and John Ramos will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Veterans Day ceremony is open to the public. You are invited to join the city in honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. It is recommended that you arrive early and bring a chair, seating is limited.