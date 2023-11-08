VIDEO: SpaceX Launches Another 23 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral - Wednesday November 8, 2023: SpaceX launched another 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early this morning.

This was the 61st orbital launch from the Space Force installation at Cape Canaveral this year, extending the ongoing annual launch record.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. This was the 11th flight for the first stage booster used in this launch. The re-used booster has previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and now seven Starlink missions, according to a post on SpaceX.com'. The first-stage booster safely landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean for possible use once again.

"We’ve now launched 80 times in 2023, delivering more than 1,000 metric tons to orbit," states a post on the SpaceX twitter feed, now know only as X. T

The next SpaceX launch is scheduled for tomorrow night. It is a NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Watch the liftoff posted on the SpaceX X feed.