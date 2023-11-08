Water Restored to North Hutchinson Island Customers, Boil Water Advisory in Effect  

North Hutchinson Island - Wednesday November 8, 2023: Water service has been restored to St. Lucie County Utilities customers on North Hutchinson Island. Impacted customers are under a precautionary boil water advisory.

The service outage began yesterday, Tuesday November 7 at 8 p.m. to allow for the relocation of a water main impacted by the new bridge construction.

The boil water advisory impacts roughly 800 St. Lucie County customers.

The precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for any water used for drinking or cooking. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

If you have any questions, please contact St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.