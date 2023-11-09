Port St. Lucie Police Investigating Fatal Early Morning Motorcycle Crash

Port St. Lucie - Thursday November 9, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) are investigating a fatal early morning motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 48-year-old man.



It happened at the intersection of SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Glenview Court. PSLPD responded at 2:34 a.m. this morning.

It was a single vehicle crash.

PSLPD report that a Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling west on SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. The motorcycle hit the center medium. The sole rider was thrown off the motorcycle. He was air lifted to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



PSLPD say their investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.