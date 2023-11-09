United Way of Indian River County Needs Volunteers to Staff Its VITA Program

Indian River County - Thursday November 9, 2023: The United Way of Indian River County needs your help. They are looking for volunteer to help out with their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program known as VITA.

Every year the VITA program provides free income tax assistance to individuals who meet certain income guidelines, and again this year, volunteers are need.

"We need individuals to help prepare taxes, to serve as clerical volunteers, to serve as greeters, we can always use interpreters as well," says Deana Shatley is the Director of Community Impact for the United Way of Indian River County.

Volunteers will receive 3 days of training from 8 to 3 on January 11th, and 12th, 13th at the United Way Office in Vero Beach. After which they will become IRS certified tax preparers.

“We would love people who have a financial background, like retired individuals, retired accountants are great, CPAs. So, really just anyone who has a passion to help the community as well as a passion to do taxes.”

Once certified, when tax filing season begins, volunteers will be asked to help out between four and eight hours a week.

Anyone interested in volunteering can applying online at< unitedwayirc.org/vita. Or you can visit the United Way office on 14th Avenue in Vero Beach, or call them at: (772) 567-8900.

