VIDEO: IRCSO Marine Unit Rescues Distressed Woman Who Drove Her Car into the Indian River County Lagoon

Indian River County - Thursday November 9, 2023: A distressed woman drove her car off the Oslo Boat Ramp into the water in Vero Beach Wednesday.

Bystanders tried to rescue the woman but she refused their help and swam out further into the Indian River Lagoon, according to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's (IRCSO) Facebook page.

IRCSO deputies deployed a drone to track of the woman until the IRCSO Marine Unit arrived. The Marine Unit deputies found her and successfully brought her aboard to safety. She was taken to the hospital where she received "the necessary mental health treatment", according to the IRCSO Facebook post.

The IRCSO advises anyone struggling with mental health to reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Prevention Lifeline at 988.