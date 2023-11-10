Donate
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for St. Lucie County Water Customers on North Hutchinson Island  

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST

North Hutchinson Island - Friday November 10, 2023: The precautionary boil water advisory for St. Lucie County Utilities customers on North Hutchinson Island has been lifted.  

The advisory was activated following a scheduled service outage on Nov. 7 to allow for the relocation of a water main being relocated for the new bridge construction.  

If you have any questions, please contact St. Lucie County Utilities at 772-462-1150.  
